Azerbaijan and China to expand agricultural cooperation

Azerbaijan and China have signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said.

The Azerbaijani minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the People's Republic of China Zhang Zhu, aimed at expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector.

The memorandum covers areas such as expanding trade relations and increasing mutual trade turnover between the two countries, promoting mutual investment opportunities in agriculture, and fostering cooperation among business entities.

The document also addresses the establishment of a platform for scientific research cooperation, the exchange of research findings, and the sharing of experience regarding the digitalization of agriculture.

During the meeting, the sides paid special attention to expanding opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products to the Chinese market. They expressed their interest in exploring export prospects for products such as cotton, olive oil, wine, hazelnuts, almonds, poultry, and aquaculture products, as well as in strengthening cooperation in this regard.

In addition, they emphasized the importance of studying China's programs for rural development and revitalization, as well as the experience and achievements it has gained in the field of land management.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding will significantly enhance agricultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and China, expand trade and investment opportunities, and strengthen the exchange of innovative technologies in the agricultural sector, Mammadov said.