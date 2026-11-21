The Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party intends to submit a bill to parliament shortly that would prohibit surrogacy, parliamentary majority leader Irakli Kirtskhalia said at a briefing.

"We have made the decision to ban surrogacy in Georgia. We are in active communication with the Patriarchate of Georgia regarding this matter, and the corresponding bill will soon be introduced in parliament. The primary basis for this decision lies in the significant ethical and legal risks associated with surrogacy – specifically concerning human trafficking, the potential exploitation of women, and the protection of children's rights",

Irakli Kirtskhalia said.

According to Kirtskhalia, the financial gain received by surrogate mothers should not outweigh the inherent risks and ethical concerns.

Kirtskhalia noted that surrogacy, which has effectively become a marketplace in recent years, is already banned in most of Europe.