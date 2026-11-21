Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has destroyed a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC press office said on November 22.

The aircraft was identified as an extended-range version of the US MQ-1 reconnaissance and combat drone.

According to the IRGC, the UAV was brought down over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz using a new, advanced air defence system.

This is the fourth US reconnaissance and combat drone shot down by IRGC air defences within the last 24 hours, the press service added.