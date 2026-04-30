Azerbaijan and EBRD discuss Zangezur Corridor development

Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said.

According to him, particularly the Zangazur Corridor, including Nakhchivan's transport infrastructure, as well as the bank's potential participation in projects implemented in this area, were discussed.

"We held a meeting with Elisabetta Falcetti, EBRD's Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus," Rashad Nabiyev said.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation in urban transport, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and e-government.