Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss food security cooperation

Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss food security cooperation
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan and Georgia have held talks focused on enhancing food security, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency reported.

Agency Chairman Goshgar Tahmazli and National Food Agency of Georgia head Giorgi Iakobashvili noted the growing trade turnover between the two countries.

The increase was driven by Azerbaijan's decision last August to recognize Georgia's quality control system, allowing Georgian companies to export products requiring special oversight to Azerbaijan without undergoing additional assessment procedures.

The two sides also discussed import, export, and transit controls for food products. Following the meeting, further steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation were identified.

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