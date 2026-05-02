Azerbaijan clears nearly 8,000 ha of mines in April

A total of 7,788.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories in April, according to the weekly report by Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) on humanitarian demining operations.

According to the report, a total of 116 anti-tank mines, 344 anti-personnel mines, and 3,410 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized over the reporting period.

The operations were carried out by ANAMA across several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.