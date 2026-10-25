Azerbaijan outlines 20-year development plans for its cities

The authorities in Azerbaijan have developed and updated the master plans for 68 of the country’s 79 cities, outlining key development directions for the next 20 years.

Master plans for 68 out of 79 cities in Azerbaijan have been prepared and updated, defining their development priorities for the coming 20 years.

Ramil Jahangirov, Head of the Project Management Department for the Territories Liberated from Occupation at the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, announced this.

"Investors are putting money not only into individual buildings, but also into the future of these cities and their development potential. Therefore, clear planning frameworks and modern infrastructure play a vital role in the growth of the real estate market,”

— Ramil Jahangirov said.

He noted that the master plan for the development of Baku through 2040 was approved few days ago. it envisages the creation of new urban centers, improvement to transport infrastructure and the transformation of former industrial areas.