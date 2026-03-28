Azerbaijani Foreign Minister expresses gratitude to Iranian counterpart

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who had previously thanked Baku for its humanitarian aid. In a message to his Iranian counterpart, Bayramov emphasized the friendly and fraternal ties between the two nations.

"Your sincere words and gratitude are very valuable to us. The peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran are friendly and fraternal. This, along with the mutual respect between the two countries, forms the foundation of our relations and historical ties. We wish Iran peace and tranquility as soon as possible!",

Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Araghchi had earlier thanked Baku in Azerbaijani for its humanitarian aid and for creating conditions for the delivery of goods from other countries.