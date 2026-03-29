Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan's cotton export revenue significantly rises in early 2026

Azerbaijan's cotton export revenue significantly rises in early 2026
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani cotton exports to foreign markets in the first two months of 2026 totaled $41.1 million.

This result exceeds the country's cotton revenue for the same period last year by 44.5%.

"During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported cotton worth $41.07 million. This represents a 44.5% increase compared to the previous year",

the State Customs Committee said.

The physical volume of cotton shipments in January and February amounted to 27,600 tons, up 48.5% from 2025, when exports were 9,023 tons lower.

Cotton sales accounted for 1.12% of the country's total export revenue since the start of 2026. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's spending on cotton imports rose 19.1% over the same period, reaching $1.962 million (0.08%) of total import expenditures.

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