Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran resumes operations

The Embassy of Azerbaijan to Iran has resumed its work on April 12, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that at the initial stage, the Embassy will operate with a limited number of diplomatic and administrative staff, including the Ambassador.

"Taking into account security and organizational considerations, it is planned to regulate the Embassy’s work in a phased manner," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the resumption of the Embassy’s work shortly after the cessation of military operations in Iran and the declaration of a two-week ceasefire is a demonstration of special importance attached by Azerbaijan to its relations with neighboring and friendly Iran.