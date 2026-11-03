Azerbaijans spending on Karabakh and East Zangezur reconstruction announced

Azerbaijan allocated $15.29 billion from the state budget in 2020-2026 for the restoration and reconstruction of its liberated territories, Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Elvin Jamalov said.

Jamalov was presenting the draft law "On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2027" for its first reading at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to the official, one of the key priorities now is to strengthen the economic foundation of the Great Return program and increase production and employment in the liberated territories.