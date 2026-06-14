Baku hails US-Iran agreement

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran.

The ministry noted that Baku highly appreciates the important mediating role of Pakistan in the negotiation process, as well as other regional partners for their contributions.

"We hope that further negotiations, building on this important outcome, will contribute to lasting peace and stability," the statement reads.

Earlier, officials from the U.S., Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. From June 15, the U.S. maritime blockade of Iran will end, and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.