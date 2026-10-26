Baku hosts 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue opening

The opening ceremony of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, themed “Dialogue for a Shared Future,” is underway in Baku. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the event.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is often considered an anchor of stability in an unstable region.

The World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has really transformed over the years into one of the most efficient and inclusive platforms for addressing issues of intercultural relations, he said, adding that discussions at the forums traditionally focus on pressing issues on the global agenda.

The Azerbaijani leader said that issues related to intercultural, interreligious relations are at the top of its agenda.

“Azerbaijan has historically always been multicultural. We are situated between Europe and Asia, and for centuries Azerbaijan was a cultural bridge between Asia and Europe,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The traditions of multiculturalism, religious and ethnic tolerance are factors with which Azerbaijani people have lived throughout the centuries, he said.

The head of state emphasized that one of the main reasons for the successful and stable development of Azerbaijan is harmony in the society. Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions not only enjoy the same rights, but also live as one family.

Today, Azerbaijani society is demonstrating unity on all issues, Ilham Aliyev stressed, reaffirming that there are no internal risks in Azerbaijan.

"We enjoy a very high level of solidarity, mutual respect, and mutual understanding, and we are all united around our national ideas. One of them is Azerbaijanism," Ilham Aliyev said.

Emphasizing that this unity manifested itself during the most challenging periods in Azerbaijan’s independent history, the head of state noted that during Armenia’s military aggression and occupation, as well as the Second Garabagh War, representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist, which became a symbol of Azerbaijan’s victory.

Azerbaijan had liberated its territories that had remained under occupation for years in accordance with the UN Charter and the right to self-defense, the head of state said.

“We restored our dignity and international law, and we solely implemented United Nations Security Council resolutions, which were adopted in 1993," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that new wars emerging almost every year.

"We won the war, and the war was just, and when the defeated side capitulated, and after that we didn't go further, we stopped when it was time to stop and offered peace," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that Azerbaijan’s experience could be very valuable in showing what kind of existing precedents established by Azerbaijan can be used to address certain conflicts.

A double standard policy should be totally eliminated from international politics, the head of state said. Recalling that Azerbaijani society has zero tolerance to double standards, President Ilham Aliyev noted that this must be reflected not only in, for instance, addressing the different wars and conflicts.