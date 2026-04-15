Baku to host headquarters of Non-Aligned Movement's Parliamentary Network

The headquarters of the Non-Aligned Movement's parliamentary network will be established in Baku, the Azerbaijani Parliament's press service reported.

This decision was announced at the 5th conference of the NAM Parliamentary Network, which took place in Istanbul, bringing together approximately 130 delegates from nearly 50 countries and international organizations.

The conference was dedicated to the theme “The role of parliaments in ensuring climate-resilient urbanization in the Non-Aligned Movement region.”

In her opening remarks, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker and Chair of the NAM Parliamentary Network, Sahiba Gafarova, said that approximately 3 billion people globally live in inadequate housing conditions.

"This ongoing global housing crisis has exacerbated socio-economic challenges, particularly in developing countries," Sahiba Gafarova said.

She also provided insight into the forthcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku in May 2026, under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Resilient Cities.”

The Speaker described the forum as an important international platform for addressing the challenges of rapid urbanization and its impact on cities, national economies, and climate change.

Additionally, key decisions were made regarding the establishment of the headquarters for the NAM Parliamentary Network in Baku and the granting of observer status to the Arab Parliament within the Network.