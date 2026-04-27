Vestnik Kavkaza

Brent oil price exceeds 111 dollars per barrel

Brent oil price exceeds 111 dollars per barrel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent Crude topping $111 per barrel, as the Strait of Hormuz remains inaccessible for more than eight weeks and the U.S.-Iran talks are nowhere near resumption.

The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for July 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has increased to over $111 a barrel for the first time since April 7, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 8:32 a.m. Moscow time (5:32 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 2% at $110.4 a barrel.

By 8:36 a.m. Moscow time (5:36 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent had extended gains to 2.81% reaching $111.27 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2026 delivery was up by 2.48% at $98.76 per barrel.

455 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.