Brussels calls on Tbilisi to repeal undemocratic laws

The European Commission, in its report on the EU enlargement process, recommended that the Georgian authorities "repeal laws restricting the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens."

The Georgian authorities should repeal laws that hinder the development of a democratic judicial system and restrict citizens' rights, the country's Foreign Ministry statement reads.

The Ministry explained that this recommendation was included in a European Commission’s report on the EU enlargement process, which EU Ambassador to Tbilisi Paweł Herczyński presented to First Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabishvili .

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry’s press service, the document states that "the independence and impartiality of the judicial system in Georgia have been undermined" and that the judiciary is being used as an instrument of restriction.