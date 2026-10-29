CAS directs to allow Russian teams to compete in international tournaments

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has instructed the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to allow Russian national teams to take part in international competitions, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said.

"CAS overturned all five resolutions adopted by the IIHF Council and ordered the federation to allow Russian teams to compete in IIHF events covered by those resolutions. Thus, CAS found the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s claims on key points to be justified and overturned the IIHF decisions that had prevented Russian teams from participating in international competitions," Degtyarev said.

Under the court ruling, the International Ice Hockey Federation is required to ensure that Russian teams can participate in the relevant IIHF tournaments in the 2026-2027 season, he added.

"The CAS ruling resolves the matter, as it is final and cannot be appealed. A challenging task lies ahead in working with the International Ice Hockey Federation to implement the CAS ruling and ensure the reinstatement of Russian teams in competitions held under the IIHF’s auspices," Degtyarev said.

On July 30, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced that it would extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027. The IIHF stated that: "Following the IIHF Disciplinary Board Decision, the IIHF Council re-analyzed the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s request that it be permitted to enter a Russian Team in each of the following IIHF Championships: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF Women’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 202; and IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027."

In early September, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne challenging the IIHF decision to extend the suspension of Russian national teams.