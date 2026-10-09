CSTO exercises begin in Belarus without Armenia's participation

The CSTO exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood‑2026" and "Barrier‑2026" have begun in Belarus, according to the joint press centre for the drills.

"Indestructible Brotherhood‑2026" is a command‑staff exercise involving CSTO peacekeeping forces, while "Barrier‑2026" focuses on CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) protection and medical support.

Participants include Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan, while Armenia is not participating.

The drills involve over 1,500 personnel, more than 300 units of weaponry and equipment, and around 80 UAVs of various types.