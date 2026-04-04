Caspian Sea's water level may stabilize in coming years

The Caspian Sea's water level may stabilize in the coming years, remaining above 29 meters, according to Mikhail Bolgov, Chief Researcher and Laboratory Head at the Institute of Water Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"If in 1995 we recorded 26.5 meters - that was the maximum level - the current level is 29.3 meters. Given the present climate conditions, we have concluded that its level may stabilize at around this point in the coming years",

Bolgov said.

The scientist explained in an interview with RIA Novosti that the forecast includes a wide range of water level fluctuations of nearly a meter.