China preparing alternative trade route with Russia - report

China and Russia are reportedly weighing the possibility of turning a vast river into an inland cargo route to the rest of the world, South China Morning Post reported.

At the heart of this ambition is the 4,248km Irtysh River, which originates in China’s western Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and runs through Kazakhstan before flowing into Russia’s Ob River and ending in the Arctic Ocean.

To China, this river-to-sea shipping route could offer inland access to the resource-rich and strategically important Arctic.

"More importantly, unlike traditional maritime chokepoints like the Malacca and Bering straits, the route could avoid Western naval blockades, foreign coastguard surveillance and sanctions by the United States," the report reads.

Shipping through the Arctic – the so-called Northern Sea Route – was long impractical due to the thick ice that covered the sea for much of the year. But warming temperatures have gradually made the passage more viable, raising China’s interest in the route.

That interest has been compounded by geopolitical tensions.