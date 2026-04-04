China ready to extend visa-free regime for Russians by one year

China has notified Russia about its readiness to extend the visa-free regime for Russians by a year, until September 2027, the newspaper Izvestiya reported on Monday, citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The partners have already notified us about their readiness to extend the visa-free regime for Russians by another year. We are working with them on the modalities for maintaining the procedures governing citizens' mutual visits," the newspaper said.

China introduced a visa-free regime for Russian citizens unilaterally from September 15, 2025 for a period of one year. Only a foreign travel passport is currently needed to travel to the country. In response, Russia also introduced a visa-free regime for Chinese citizens starting from December 1, 2025.

There were no problems with the use of the mutual visa-free regime, and therefore the sides are discussing its mutual extension, the source told the newspaper.

"In the future, Beijing is unlikely to agree to an unlimited visa waiver, preferring annual extension of the regime. China has not waived visas unlimitedly for citizens of any country," the newspaper said.

Russians made almost 2.5 million trips to China for all purposes and 1.36 million trips for tourism purposes in 2025. Both figures rose by more than 30% against the previous year.