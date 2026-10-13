Container ship sinks after hitting mine in Strait of Hormuz

A container ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along a route not agreed upon with the Iranian authorities has sunk after striking a mine, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

The incident occurred in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning, the Mehr news agency reported, citing the IRGC. An explosion caused the vessel to catch fire and sink.

The ship was carrying about 2,500 containers. The report did not specify the ship’s owner or provide information about the fate of its crew.