Vestnik Kavkaza

Diesel export from Russia to US to begin soon - Novak

Diesel export from Russia to US to begin soon - Novak
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first supplies of Russian diesel to the U.S. could take place in at least 2-3 weeks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week.

"To carry out the shipments, it is necessary to conclude a contract and load the fuel, charter a vessel and dispatch it to the consumer, which takes 2-3 weeks," Novak said.

Therefore, it is necessary to conclude an agreement as soon as possible, he noted.

According to the official, Russian oil companies are ready to start supplying diesel fuel to global markets at any moment, with commercial terms being negotiated now.

"Our companies are ready to [start] shipments immediately, at any moment," Novak said.

Russian and U.S. leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held a phone call on October 9, during which they discussed, among other things, petroleum product supplies. The Russian president said that Moscow had reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and petroleum products to the U.S. and global market.

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