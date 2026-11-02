EU's approach to Georgia must change, Kobakhidze says

The Prime Minister of Georgia said the country upholds values ​​that meet EU standards. He also called on Brussels to start a dialogue with Tbilisi.

Anyone who wants to see a change in Georgia’s behaviour should start talking to the country, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said during his address at the EU Enlargement Summit in Brussels.

He stressed that Georgia has its own values that correspond to European Union standards, including sovereignty, democracy, the rule of law, and an judicial independence.

"We are ready to discuss all issues. Let’s start a dialogue. If they have arguments concerning the laws and other actions, let them present them. For instance, is it appropriate to support the throwing of Molotov cocktails, which is criticized in France?"

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.