Vestnik Kavkaza

Earthquake shakes border between Armenia and Georgia

Earthquake shakes border between Armenia and Georgia
© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/Vestnik Kavkaza

An earthquake struck the border region between Armenia and Georgia on the evening of April 9, according to the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.3 and was recorded at 10:44 PM local time (9:44 PM Moscow time), 17 kilometers northeast of the village of Bavra.

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The intensity at the epicenter reached 4-5 on the Richter scale.

Residents of several villages in the Shirak and Lori regions felt the shaking. No casualties or damage have been reported.

340 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.