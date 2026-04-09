Earthquake shakes border between Armenia and Georgia

An earthquake struck the border region between Armenia and Georgia on the evening of April 9, according to the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of Armenia's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The tremor registered a magnitude of 3.3 and was recorded at 10:44 PM local time (9:44 PM Moscow time), 17 kilometers northeast of the village of Bavra.

The hypocenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The intensity at the epicenter reached 4-5 on the Richter scale.

Residents of several villages in the Shirak and Lori regions felt the shaking. No casualties or damage have been reported.