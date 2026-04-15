Erdoğan conveyed greetings to Putin at meeting with Matviyenko

During the meeting on the sidelines of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan asked Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko to convey greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Matviyenko announced afterward.

According to the Federation Council Speaker, she delivered Putin's greetings to Erdoğan, and the Turkish leader responded warmly, asking her to remind the Russian president that he is always very welcome in Türkiye.

"He also conveyed his greetings, emphasizing, 'Please convey greetings to my great friend Putin'",

Matviyenko said.

Speaking about the meeting's agenda, Matviyenko noted that the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the successful development of economic ties between Russia and Türkiye. Another topic was the construction of Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu. Despite apparent difficulties, construction of the first phase is expected to be completed this year, while work on the second phase will proceed as planned, she added.