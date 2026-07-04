Europe requests Turkish air conditioning systems - report

Driven by a severe European heat wave, Turkish air conditioning manufacturers are experiencing a massive surge in international orders and maintenance requests, according to an industry representative.

More than two-thirds of Europeans experienced temperatures above 35°C during a June heat wave, underscoring the continent’s continued lack of preparedness for increasingly frequent periods of extreme heat more than two decades after its last record-breaking heat wave.

The combination of buildings ill-suited to high temperatures and the limited availability of air conditioning systems has prompted many European buyers to turn to Turkish suppliers.

Another industry representative told Turkish media that buyers in France and Germany, where inventories have reportedly been depleted, are urgently turning to Türkiye to meet immediate needs, Anadolu reported.

“They are telling suppliers, ‘Send us everything you have available,’” the representative said, describing the unprecedented demand.