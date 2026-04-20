Extracting enriched uranium in Iran to be lengthy process - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said extracting enriched uranium from the underground at Iranian nuclear sites targeted in the summer of 2025 will take a long time, he wrote on Truth Social.

According to the U.S. leader, the strikes carried out by the United States in June last year resulted in "a complete and total obliteration" of Iranian nuclear sites.

"Therefore, digging it out will be a long and difficult process," Trump said.

On April 17, Trump said Iranian and U.S. representatives will work together on removing enriched uranium from the Islamic Republic. According to him, Tehran is allegedly ready for an indefinite suspension of its nuclear program without receiving any frozen assets from Washington. The U.S. leader also said that most of the terms of a potential deal with Iran had already been agreed.