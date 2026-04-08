Vestnik Kavkaza

Fesco launches delivery service between Novorossiysk and Ankara

Fesco launches delivery service between Novorossiysk and Ankara
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Fesco, part of the Rosatom State Corporation, has introduced a new freight delivery service connecting Ankara and Novorossiysk.

The company has launched intermodal container shipping between the two cities via the port of Gebze in Kocaeli, according to a Fesco statement.

From the Turkish capital, cargo is moved by rail in container trains, with a transit time of one to two days. At Gebze port, the containers are transferred to a vessel operating on Fesco's regular Türkiye-Black Sea line. Sea freight to Novorossiysk takes approximately three days.

Shipments are dispatched once a week, with cargo from Russia to central Türkiye transported using the same route.

The company said the intermodal service is aimed at expanding Fesco's logistics presence in Türkiye.

195 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.