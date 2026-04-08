Fesco launches delivery service between Novorossiysk and Ankara

Fesco, part of the Rosatom State Corporation, has introduced a new freight delivery service connecting Ankara and Novorossiysk.

The company has launched intermodal container shipping between the two cities via the port of Gebze in Kocaeli, according to a Fesco statement.

From the Turkish capital, cargo is moved by rail in container trains, with a transit time of one to two days. At Gebze port, the containers are transferred to a vessel operating on Fesco's regular Türkiye-Black Sea line. Sea freight to Novorossiysk takes approximately three days.

Shipments are dispatched once a week, with cargo from Russia to central Türkiye transported using the same route.

The company said the intermodal service is aimed at expanding Fesco's logistics presence in Türkiye.