Four killed in school shooting in Türkiye

A school shooting in eastern Türkiye has left four people dead, Kahramanmaraş Province Governor Mükerrem Ünlüer announced on April 15.

According to Mükerrem Ünlüer, at least a dozen others were also injured in the attack.

"A teacher and three students were killed in the shooting. At least 20 people were injured",

the governor said.

Ünlüer clarified that the attacker was a student at the school and stated that the weapon he used belonged to his father.

"He came to school with five weapons, apparently belonging to his father, a former police officer",

the governor added.

The previous day, a former student burst into a school with a gun in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, injuring 16 people. No casualties were reported in that incident.