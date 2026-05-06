Vestnik Kavkaza

Garden of Memory event take place in Israel

Garden of Memory event take place in Israel
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov, together with Russian cultural figures, took part in a tree-planting ceremony as part of the "Garden of Memory" memorial event dedicated to Victory Day.

Six olive trees were planted on the grounds of the Russian Ecclesiastical Mission in Jaffa. Members of the Israeli anti-fascist movement also participated.

Viktorov said the event aims to remind the world of the dramatic chapters of history and to honor those who defeated Nazi Germany.

Jaffa hosted the event for the fourth time. The six olive trees symbolize the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

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