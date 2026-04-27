Georgia announces candidates for patriarchal throne

The Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church elected three candidates for the patriarchal throne at the meeting held today. The expanded meeting will be held at the Holy Trinity Patriarchal Cathedral in Tbilisi.

The Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church (GOC) elected three candidates for the patriarchal throne at today’s meeting: the locum tenens of the Patriarchal Throne, Metropolitan Shio Mujiri of Senaki and Chkhorotsku, Metropolitan of Ruis-Urbnisi Iobi, and Metropolitan Grigol of Poti and Khobi, Andria Jagmaidze, head of the Patriarchate's Public Relations Department, informed.

Patriarchal candidate Shio received 20 votes, while the other candidates received seven votes each.