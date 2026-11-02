Georgia's national movement leaves opposition alliance

Georgia’s opposition party United National Movement has left the alliance of opposition parties, highlighting divisions among opponents of the current government.

The Georgian opposition party Unity – National Movement has officially withdrawn from the Opposition Alliance, which was formed in March this year.

"We said that we do not see ourselves as part of this alliance and are no longer members of it. Our statements are publicly available, so you can read them,”

– Irakli Pavlenishvili, head of the party’s interim governing council, said.

The party's leadership noted that it had not participated in the activities of the opposition alliance in recent months.

The alliance comprised nine parties. Reports that the National Movement intended to leave the bloc first emerged in June.