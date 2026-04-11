Ghalibaf: US understands Iran's logic despite failed talks

The USA failed to gain Iran's trust during the recent negotiations in Islamabad, but Washington understood Tehran's logic and principles, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of the Iranian delegation and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, said.

"My colleagues <...> put forward constructive initiatives but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations",

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted on April 12.

"Now the time has come to decide whether they can earn our trust or not",

he added.

The talks between the USA and Iran on a peace agreement and preventing new hostilities concluded early April 12 without consensus on several key issues. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the atmosphere as mistrustful, while US Vice President J.D. Vance confirmed that no agreement was reached. According to Reuters, the Strait of Hormuz, nuclear issues, reparations, sanctions, and ending the conflict.