Hakan Fidan and Ishak Dar discuss Iran-US talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar on Tuesday discussed the talks between the U.S. and Iran.

Fidan and Dar also discussed the steps to be taken in the coming days in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The U.S. and Iran held rare direct talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday aimed at ending their conflict, but the talks ended early Sunday without any agreement.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia and Türkiye ahead of a possible second round of talks in Islamabad to end the U.S.-Israel war amid a fragile two-week ceasefire.

Two Pakistani government sources said a second round of talks is expected to take place in Islamabad "very soon" at Pakistan's invitation.