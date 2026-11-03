Vestnik Kavkaza

Head of Russia's Emergencies Ministry meets with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister

Head of Russia's Emergencies Ministry meets with Azerbaijan's Prime Minister
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In Baku, Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, and heads of emergency services from countries participating in the World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships.

Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov took part in talks with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov in Baku, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service reported.

It noted that the Azerbaijani Prime Minister chaired a meeting with heads of emergency services from countries participating in the World Fire and Rescue Sport Championships, which are being held in the Azerbaijani capital.

"Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov took part in talks with Azerbaijani Prime Minister, Ali Asadov. The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus, the First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and the Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic,”

— the Russian Emergenies Ministry informed. 

1170 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.