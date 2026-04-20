Vestnik Kavkaza

Houthis declare readiness to resume attacks

Карта Аденского залива
© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Yemen's Houthis are prepared to resume strikes if Washington and Tel Aviv decide to attack Iran again.

The leader of the Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah movement), Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared the organization's readiness to intensify military action if the US and Israel attempt a new operation against Iran.

"We are confronting Israel and its partner, the US. Our plan of action is to regain operations if the enemy resumes escalation,”

– Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

According to the Houthi leader, US and Israeli aggression affects not only Iran but also Yemen.

Earlier, Yemeni radicals declared their readiness to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait as a measure against US and Israeli aggression.

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