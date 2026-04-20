Houthis declare readiness to resume attacks

Yemen's Houthis are prepared to resume strikes if Washington and Tel Aviv decide to attack Iran again.

The leader of the Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah movement), Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared the organization's readiness to intensify military action if the US and Israel attempt a new operation against Iran.

"We are confronting Israel and its partner, the US. Our plan of action is to regain operations if the enemy resumes escalation,”

– Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

According to the Houthi leader, US and Israeli aggression affects not only Iran but also Yemen.

Earlier, Yemeni radicals declared their readiness to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait as a measure against US and Israeli aggression.