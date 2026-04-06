Hungary ready to host Russia-US summit, Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced the country's readiness to host a possible summit between Russia and the US on the Ukrainian issue.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Budapest is ready to host a summit between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to discuss a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. The Hungarian leader made this announcement during a joint press conference with US Vice President JD Vance in Budapest.

He believes Hungary remains the only possible venue in Europe for negotiations between Putin and Trump.