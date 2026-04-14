IAEA names condition for US-Iran nuclear deal

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says that “very detailed” measures to verify Iran’s nuclear activities must be included in a potential U.S.-Iran agreement to end their war in the Middle East.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stresses the need for a thorough verification regime for Iran’s nuclear program, as U.S. President Donald Trump said that a second round of talks with Iran could happen over the next two days.

“Iran has a very ambitious, wide nuclear program so all of that will require the presence of IAEA inspectors. Otherwise, you will not have an agreement. You will have an illusion of an agreement," Grossi said.

According to him, any agreement on nuclear technology “requires very detailed verification mechanisms.”

Iran has not allowed the IAEA access to its nuclear facilities bombed by Israel and the U.S. during a 12-day war in June, according to a confidential IAEA report circulated to member states in February.