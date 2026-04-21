Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Armenia mutual visits contribute to normalization

President of Azerbaijan İlham Aliyev said about the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia during a press statement with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that there have been mutual visits and meetings between civil society and media representatives of Baku and Yerevan, emphasizing that this contributes to the creation of a normal atmosphere between the countries.

"Since the signing of the Joint Declaration at the White House, there have been a lot of positive dynamics in the peace process, including beginning of trade, particularly supply of fuel products from Azerbaijan to Armenia," İlham Aliyev said.

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on August 8. 2025.