Ilham Aliyev and Aleksandar Vucic discuss new Azerbaijan-Serbia ties

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 19.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral relations and discussed plans to deepen economic cooperation, as well as further developing energy, investment, and new joint projects of strategic importance to both countries.

Vučić fondly recalled Ilham Aliyev’s official visit to Serbia this February and the first meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Aleksandar Vučić once again expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the continuous support provided to Serbia, describing this as confirmation of the strong partnership and mutual trust between the two countries.

The President of Serbia also stated that he will participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum to be held in Baku next month.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Serbia also expressed satisfaction with the launch of direct flights on the Belgrade-Baku route by Air Serbia starting from May 3. The Presidents described this as an important step toward bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together and strengthening tourism potential.

The heads of state exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and once again underlined the importance of restoring peace and stability as one of the main conditions for the security and development of the region.