Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian meet in Bishkek

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Aliyev also held talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev.

The SCO summit runs from August 31 to September 1. The first day featured a meeting in the "SCO Plus" format with member states, observers, dialogue partners, and international organisations. A full session of the SCO Heads of State Council is scheduled for Tuesday.