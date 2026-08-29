Vestnik Kavkaza

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan meet in Bishkek

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan meet in Bishkek
© Photo: Official web-site of President of Azerbaijan Republic

A meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has commenced in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service.

The Azerbaijani side at the talks represented by Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Pashinyan's negotiating delegation includes Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Alen Simonyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Pashinyan’s spokesperson Melania Harutyunyan confirmed the meeting is underway.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan attended the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony in February in the UAE.

415 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.