Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan meet in Bishkek

A meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has commenced in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, according to the Azerbaijani president's press service.

The Azerbaijani side at the talks represented by Presidential Aide Hikmet Hajiyev, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, and Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Pashinyan's negotiating delegation includes Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Alen Simonyan, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

Pashinyan’s spokesperson Melania Harutyunyan confirmed the meeting is underway.

Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan attended the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony in February in the UAE.