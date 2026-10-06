Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for working visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkmenistan today for a working visit. A guard of honor was lined up at the Turkmenbashi International Airport to welcome the head of state.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and other officials welcomed the Azerbaijani leader.

The visit is timed to the CIS Council of Heads of State meeting and the Caspian Ecological Summit, held on October 8–9 in the Avaza National tourist zone.

The programme also includes a visit to a national cuisine festival and an official reception hosted by Turkmenistan's president, with the working part of the visit scheduled to begin on October 9.