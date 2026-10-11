Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian Interior Minister

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met today with Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who arrived in Baku for a visit.

Aliyev stressed the importance of high-level cooperation between Baku and Tehran across all sectors, including security and public order, and called the visit a continuation of bilateral contacts, recalling a recent Azerbaijani delegation trip to Iran.

Momeni thanked Aliyev for the reception and expressed satisfaction with visiting friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan.

The Iranian Interior Minister conveyed greetings from President Masoud Pezeshkian, who, he said, fondly recalls recent meetings with Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani president expressed his gratitude and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the President of Iran, noting his most recent meeting with Pezeshkian took place days ago in Turkmenistan.

Momeni said Pezeshkian attaches great importance to developing ties between the two countries' agencies, calling Azerbaijan a friendly and fraternal country. The minister also reiterated his gratitude for the humanitarian aid and support Azerbaijan provided to Iran during severe earthquakes and forest fires.

The minister briefed Ilham Aliyev on negotiations under way to ease regional tensions. The President of Azerbaijan expressed hope the Middle East tensions would be resolved through negotiations.