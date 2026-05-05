Iran damages 228 US military facilities in Middle East - report

Iran has damaged or destroyed at least 228 U.S. military facilities in the Middle East, and U.S. authorities are not openly acknowledging the true scale of the damage, The Washington Post reported.

According to the publication, Iran struck hangars, barracks, fuel depots, radars, communication systems and air defense equipment during its airstrikes. Due to the threat of air strikes, the U.S. cannot fully operate its bases in the region.

The newspaper's sources stressed that at the beginning of the operation, most personnel were relocated to other facilities outside the range of Iranian missiles.

Experts who spoke with the newspaper believe that the U.S. military underestimated Iran’s ability to guide strike systems onto targets, failed to adapt to defense against modern UAVs, and did not provide sufficient protection for a number of bases.

According to them, Iran’s strikes did not have a significant impact on the ability of the U.S. armed forces to conduct bombings.