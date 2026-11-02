Iran demands recognition of sovereignty over Hormuz

Recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz is one of the requirements for ensuring security in the region, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Army and Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi said.

"Official recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz," was listed as one of the points of his statement.

Other conditions include the full removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the release of frozen assets, and compensation for the damage caused by military actions against Iran, Tasnim reported.

Abdollahi also demanded guarantees that there would be no repeat of aggression against Iran and "the creation of a security system in Western Asia by the forces of the states of the region themselves."