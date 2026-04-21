Iran explains why it rejects US ceasefire extension

Iran does not intend to recognize the ceasefire extension announced unilaterally by the U.S. and will act in accordance with its own interests, the Islamic Republic’s state television reported.

"Tehran does not recognize the ceasefire announced by [U.S. President Donald] Trump, has every right not to observe it, and will act in accordance with its national interests," the statement reads.

The extension of the ceasefire with Iran announced by Washington is a ploy and will allow it to prepare a new surprise attack on Iran, the parliament speaker’s adviser Mahdi Mohammadi said.

"Trump’s ceasefire extension is certainly a ploy to buy time for a surprise strike," Mohammadi said.

According to him, the U.S., as the losing side, cannot dictate terms. Moreover, he believes that continuing the blockade of Iranian ports is no different from bombing and must be met with a military response.