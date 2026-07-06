Iran names condition for starting final US deal talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that negotiations on a final deal will not begin if "threats continue," citing Paragraph 13 of the memorandum of understanding signed last month with the U.S.

He added that “millions of proud Iranians” were gathering for the funerals of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Neither them nor our Brave Armed Forces are moved by any threats. Honour your signature,” Araghchi writes in a post on X.

The top Iranian envoy’s statement comes hours after reported attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state television said a liquefied natural gas tanker came under attack off the coast of Oman after ignoring warnings, but did not directly claim the assault.

An interim deal signed last month by Iran and the U.S. calls upon both sides to refrain from both the threat and the use of force against each other.