Iran needs peace and dialogue - Pezeshkian

Iran sees dialogue as the only way to build constructive relations with other nations but will not tolerate attempts to impose someone else’s will on the country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Iran does not seek war or instability and always calls only for dialogue and constructive cooperation with other countries. However, any attempt to impose someone else’s will on the nation and make it surrender is destined to fail. The Iranian people will never accept such an approach," Pezeshkian said.

According to the head of state, any military actions against countries contradict generally accepted international principles.

Iran and the U.S. held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to multiple disagreements.